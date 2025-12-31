Want To Change The Sound Of Your Car's Horn? Here's How It's Done

If you want full customization, you'll need to construct your own bank of sounds, completely separate from your stock horn system. You can start with something like the Adafruit Audio FX Sound Board, which includes a stereo line out and a USB connector. You can plug your PC into the sound board via the micro-USB connector and drop audio files directly onto it.

For power, you'll need a 12-volt or cigarette lighter plug, the original car hack, and a 12-volt to 5-volt converter. While you can run 12 volts directly to an amplifier (which makes the sounds loud enough), that's too much for the sound board. So you'll need something like the Yipin Hexha DC 12/24V to 5V Converter, a small device that connects to the 12-volt plug and features a micro-USB for power, plugging into the sound board.

So you go from the 12-volt plug, using wire nuts to combine one set of red and black wires running to the converter, and the other running to a small amplifier. The amplifier plugs into the sound board's stereo out, and another set of wires runs from the amp into an outdoor speaker.

To trigger the different sounds you'll need to wire some basic push buttons to the board. If you're using the Adafruit Audio FX Sound Board, consult resources like the Pinouts tutorial from Adafruit to help guide you. Then you need an enclosure to contain the wires and mount the buttons. Lastly, the speaker will need to be attached under the hood near the front of the car, and its wiring run to the enclosure through the fire wall.