The Weird And Dangerous Ways Drivers Stayed Warm Before Car Heaters

Those who reside in states that suffer under brutal winter conditions, particularly in the north, have likely had some choice words when scraping ice and snow off their cars. However, a little perspective can change your outlook, especially when you consider what early motorists had to do just to stay warm.

Because the first cars were influenced by horse-drawn carriages, something vital was missing from their design: an enclosed cabin. Before cars like General Motors' 1906 Cadillac Model H Coupe, every occupant in the car was exposed to the open air. Imagine how chilly it must've felt traveling around early 20th century Chicago in late January, which has an average low of 22 degrees Fahrenheit today. Even after automobiles began offering enclosed interiors, there was still an issue of providing heat to passengers, who initially used gas lamps (which burned coal gas containing elements like methane, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide) to generate both light and heat.

Inventive pioneers — like Margaret Wilcox, the woman who invented the car heater indirectly — laid the foundation for future car heating systems. However, several other ideas were attempted as well. Some were simple, such as using heated stones or charcoal and stowing them in the interior of the car inside drawers made of iron and asbestos. Others were more complex, attempting to route heat generated from the vehicle's muffler into the cabin. Alarm bells should be going off in your head at this point, considering these early methods of generating heat exposed motorists to fire risk, carbon monoxide poisoning, and chronic lung disease from potentially inhaling asbestos fibers. Arguably, those early threats have been replaced with a new one.