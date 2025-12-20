Man Puts The 'Dealer' In 'Car Dealer,' Gets 40 Years For Selling Weed

Weed may be generally legal in the state of Virginia, but apparently, you can still go to prison for selling it. And not just for a little while, either. One Virginia man was just sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was caught selling weed out of a luxury used car dealership in the city of Newport News, the Virginian-Pilot reports. Can't have anyone selling a product that's legal to possess, right?

Okay, so that's not entirely fair to the state of Virginia. Weed is still illegal at the federal level, and Cortez Dayshawn Bumphus managed to catch the feds' attention as the alleged ringleader of a weed operation that imported product from California and other legal states to sell in Virginia. According to federal prosecutors, Lux Auto Sales & Rental really did sell cars, but Bumphus also used it as a front for his "large-scale drug trafficking activity."

As in, he and his associates were bringing in something like "1,000 pounds of marijuana a week" and spent roughly $500,000 on airfare. It isn't entirely clear how much money they made off the entire enterprise, but prosecutors were able to track at least $22 million across more than 400 bank accounts. They also seized $400,000 that they claim are proceeds from Bumphus's weed operation, as well as about 1,000 pounds of marijuana. The FBI also claimed the cars on the lot were used to store the weed and were protected by armed guards.

How many pounds disappeared between the time it was seized and the time the evidence was logged, as well as how much remains in the evidence locker...wait, I'm being told we aren't supposed to raise questions like that.