Florida Man Catches Felony Charge For Towing Car With Child Inside, Dumping Child Onto Road

Towing companies can typically get away with a lot, even if they occasionally try to tow some cars they aren't supposed to. Sometimes, breaking the law does eventually come back to bite them, but it usually takes a while for that to happen. Although, apparently, even the state of Florida draws a line at towing a vehicle with a child inside, especially if the child then falls out of the car and lands in the road. In fact, as one Florida tow truck driver recently found out, that's enough to get you arrested, as ABC News reports.

The incident in question took place last Sunday, when tow truck driver Sergio Suarez showed up at Sunrise, Florida's Bistro Creole restaurant to tow a parked car. After hooking the car up to his truck, he started to drive away without realizing there was a four-year-old girl still inside. Her father told police he was inside the restaurant when Suarez began to tow his car away and ran out as soon as he realized what was happening. Unfortunately for him, Suarez ignored the man yelling and banging on his window, allegedly writing him off as a possibly violent man who was simply angry his car was being towed.

One witness told 7News Miami, "The [tow truck] driver is speeding, and the dad is behind, screaming, 'My daughter is in the car, my daughter is in the car, my daughter is inside,' and he didn't stop." So it's not like he didn't at least attempt to communicate the issue.