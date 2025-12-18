I'm Trying To Score A Deal On A 3-Row SUV Before The End Of The Year! What Car Should I Buy?

Greg toggles between sunny Florida an NYC and he is looking to upgrade his aging Ford Flex to a newer family hauler. He has heard that now is a good time to score a deal, but doesn't know which direction to take. With a budget up to $40,000 what car should he buy?

Here is the scenario.

According to urban legend, the last week of December is the time to score the best deals on new cars left in dealer inventory. I am in search of a 3rd-row crossover to replace my aging and ailing Ford Flex (which Raph convinced me to buy, for real). I take frequent drives down to Florida.

The only must requirement is memory driver seat due to the frequent driver changes in our family. Some nice to haves: light, direct steering, AWD, towing ability... Also full size SUVs like Tahoes and such are too big for my garage

Mainly looked at VW Atlas and Ford Explorers. What else should I consider? What's the best haggling strategy so I can feed this urban legend? I'm looking to spend about $40,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $40,000

Location: New York City and Florida

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: 3-rows, memory seats, good for road trips

Doesn't want: A full-size SUV