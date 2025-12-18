I'm Trying To Score A Deal On A 3-Row SUV Before The End Of The Year! What Car Should I Buy?
Greg toggles between sunny Florida an NYC and he is looking to upgrade his aging Ford Flex to a newer family hauler. He has heard that now is a good time to score a deal, but doesn't know which direction to take. With a budget up to $40,000 what car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario.
According to urban legend, the last week of December is the time to score the best deals on new cars left in dealer inventory. I am in search of a 3rd-row crossover to replace my aging and ailing Ford Flex (which Raph convinced me to buy, for real). I take frequent drives down to Florida.
The only must requirement is memory driver seat due to the frequent driver changes in our family. Some nice to haves: light, direct steering, AWD, towing ability... Also full size SUVs like Tahoes and such are too big for my garage
Mainly looked at VW Atlas and Ford Explorers. What else should I consider? What's the best haggling strategy so I can feed this urban legend? I'm looking to spend about $40,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $40,000
Location: New York City and Florida
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: 3-rows, memory seats, good for road trips
Doesn't want: A full-size SUV
Expert 1 - Tom McParland: Use This Trick To Really Save Some Money
Greg, you are absolutely correct that late December is usually a great time to score a deal on a new car. Automakers and dealers want to end the year with strong sales and therefore, the rebates and discounts are the most aggressive before New Years. However, those "deals" are contingent upon cars that are well-stocked. High-demand models that often sell before they hit the lot, aren't going to result in the same kind of "deals." Also, with a target budget of up to $40,000, you are looking at the lower end of the price spectrum for new, three-row crossovers. Your best chance to get a "deal" is to actually buy a used car.
While you probably won't get a lot of wiggle room off the asking price for a pre-owned model, the depreciation savings are typically in your favor. For long drives, you want something quiet and comfortable. My pick is the Buick Enclave. With plenty of room for the family and packed with features, the Enclave is an underrated three-row. Here is a loaded 2023 Avenir trim that originally retailed for over $63,000, currently sitting at just over $38,000. It is factory certified with a reasonable 36,000 miles.
Expert 2: Collin Woodard - Just get the minivan
Greg, I don't know how to break this to you, but your Ford Flex isn't really an SUV. It's a minivan without the convenience of sliding doors. I'm not just saying that either. When my brother was looking for a minivan that wasn't technically a minivan, he ended up with the Ford Flex he still drives.
Of course, if you plan to buy a new boat or something to take advantage of your new SUV's higher towing capacity, you can probably ignore what I'm about to say, but if you're asking me, it's time to rip off the band-aid and embrace the minivan life. If you actually need a third row, there's just no beating how gosh darn practical they are.
And lucky for you, the Toyota Sienna starts right at your $40,000 price point, and you can also pick up a hybrid Kia Carnival for similar money. Meanwhile, the Honda Odyssey starts a little higher but should still be within reach. Alternatively, you can shop used and get one that has a few more features in addition to the extra miles. Plus, they can still be set up to tow, even if you won't be able to pull a train.
If you really want to spend a couple of hours haggling over a few hundred dollars, I'm sure Tom can help, but I say the best move is to use the power of the internet to find a minivan that's already a good deal. Why fight the dealer to get a better deal when you could just go to another dealer who's already offering?
Expert 3: Logan Carter - Capitalize on someone else's (still very nice) depreciated asset
Hey Greg, I know you said that you were looking for killer deals on new three-row crossovers, but when you broaden your horizons things get a lot cooler. For your $40,000 price range, I found the perfect three-row crossover with a sporty demeanor, AWD, and towing abilities: this 2020 BMW X7 xDrive 40i. This will put a Ford Exploder to shame, and even the Atlas, and it'll impress your neighbors, too.
If you're looking for a new car due to concerns of longevity, there are plenty of reliable used vehicles on sale, and some come with aftermarket warranties, like this X7. This dealer is advertising a 10-year 100,000-mile warranty on this sub-50,000 mile beauty, and it's powered by the proven B58 twin-turbocharged inline-six which is powerful, satisfying, and reliable. In Car and Driver's 200-mile highway driving test loop, a BMW X7 xDrive 40i like this one returned 28 mpg, so it's surprisingly efficient in that setting, too. It is listed for $36,981, so there's wiggle room for negotiation, and you should have enough dough leftover for that warranty, so you can rest easy knowing that you've made the best decision possible. You're very welcome.