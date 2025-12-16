Triumph Tracker 400 Brings A New Sort Of Heritage To Triumph's Beginner Lineup

When most people think of flat track racing, it often comes with a distinctly American flavor: Indian FTRs at full tilt, Harley-Davidson XR1200s ridden like supermotos. But, for a period in the '60s, the star-spangled world of flat track racing was taken over by British manufacturers, with BSA and Triumph each taking home more than their fair share of titles. With Triumph's latest entry-level bike, the Tracker 400, it's harkening back to that era — and building a very pretty bike in the process.

The Tracker 400 is the latest in Triumph's entry-level single-cylinder lineup, joining the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X — but not quite mimicking them. The Tracker gets a higher-output version of their 398 cc mill, with new cams that boost the engine to a claimed 41.4 horsepower, and a "dedicated chassis" (it's not clear if the entire frame is unique to the Tracker, or just the subframe). The bike's 43mm nonadjustable front fork offering 5.5 inches of travel and a preload-adjustable monoshock out back that travels 5.1 inches may be borrowed from the Speed, but the ergonomics have been adjusted to put the rider in a more aggressive position — the bars are unique to the Tracker, wider and lower than those on the Speed, and the pegs have been shifted rearward and higher up to tilt the rider's body forward. Yet, despite its appearance, it's not such a focused rider-only proposition — there's a pillion seat hidden beneath that removable cowl.