GM Rewards Glitch Let People Pay Off Entire Cars For Free

While airlines already operate their loyalty programs like a corporately controlled currency, other companies missed the memo on how these programs need to be tightly regulated. Crafty GM vehicle owners discovered a loophole in the GM Rewards program last month to pile up thousands of dollars in points for free. Stunningly, the owner of a 2024 Cadillac Escalade V used a 5,937,000 point haul to pay off their $59,370 loan. Before anyone gets too excited, GM removed the exploit.

It's important to note that the monetary value of a single GM Reward point is only a penny, so it would take a sizeable amount of spending to redeem anything worthwhile. However, there's a way to get points for free, and that's what the loophole was. Members could earn up to 16,000 points by completing surveys and watching GM videos on the platform. According to Resell Calendar, the free process wasn't repeatable on the same account, but could get more promotional points on a newly created account. Then, the points could be transferred back to their main account immediately via email without penalty. The loop only took five minutes, so it didn't take long to rack up millions of points.