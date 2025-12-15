Car Commercial Director Found Guilty Of Scamming Netflix Out Of Millions

Carl Rinsch, the Hollywood director who used to make commercials for the likes of Mercedes, Nissan, Kia, Mazda, and Pennzoil, has been found guilty of defrauding Netflix out of millions of dollars, a little more than two years after the allegations first made the news. He also likely never would have been caught if it hadn't been for Netflix's silly insistence that the $55 million he got should result in an actual show getting made. Instead, he's now been convicted of wire fraud, money laundering, and making illegal transactions, Rolling Stone reports.

If Rinsch had struggled to make the jump from commercials to television, that would have been one thing. But it's not like he was new to Hollywood. He directed "47 Ronin," the 2013 Keanu Reeves movie. So when he said he needed another $11 million on top of the $44 million he'd already been given, it didn't automatically raise red flags. However, as Rolling Stone put it, "he used to gamble on the stock market, stay in fancy hotels, and purchase luxury goods. No episodes of 'Conquest' were ever produced."

During the weeklong trial, Rinsch reportedly tried to claim "the ordeal was a misunderstanding and that the $11 million payment was for pre-production for a second season on 'Conquest,' which Netflix never green-lit." Prosecutors, however, showed up with the receipts that proved he'd actually embezzled the money. Following Rinsch's conviction, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton made a statement, saying Rinsch "took $11 million meant for a TV show and gambled it on speculative stock options and crypto transactions. Today's conviction shows that when someone steals from investors, we will follow the money and hold them accountable."

Sentencing is currently set for April. If you stack the maximum sentence for each charge on top of the previous one, Rinsch could see up to 90 years in prison. But that's also not how sentencing guidelines work, so don't be surprised if he's ultimately sentenced to less than 20 years.