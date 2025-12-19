Why Do Carbon Ceramic Brakes Perform Worse In Cold Weather?

A car's weight has a profound impact on its performance capabilities. It can often be downplayed to highlight horsepower, but those trying to squeeze more from their vehicles often seek ways to lighten curb weight, which reduces the load on the engine. Carbon ceramic brake systems don't tip the scales anywhere near what the typical iron components manage; often, they're around 40% lighter. While you can find them on exotics like Ferraris, they're also present in some sedans like the 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, which added retuned dampers and carbon ceramic brakes in a new handling package.

However, there is one aspect of these carbon ceramic brakes that has some drivers concerned. For instance, a Rennlist forum post kicked off discussions when one poster from Canada was worried about how well these carbon ceramic brakes would perform during the north's brutal winters. Other posters replied that, in their experience, it was a non-issue, but there are still some things you might want to be aware of.

Carbon ceramic brakes simply need a bit more time to warm up in frigid temperatures than their weightier iron counterparts. There are a few things a driver might notice before these brakes reach optimal thermals on a cold day, such as abnormal noises and a feeling of rougher contact between the pads and carbon ceramic disc. Thankfully, if the above is experienced, it's temporary, with normal operation returning once things begin to heat up. Cold weather might not be a significant concern for everyone, but carbon ceramic brakes do have other downsides worth exploring.