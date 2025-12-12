1983 Sbarro Super Five Is The Leather-Lined, Fiberglass Bodied Renault 5 Alpine Turbo You've Never Heard Of

If you see the word Sbarro and immediately think of delectably mid mall food court pizza, then we should be friends, because that's where my brain goes, too. But, it's also the surname of an enterprising Swiss carmaker, Franco Sbarro, who made extremely small quantities of wacky vehicles, including this, the 1983 Sbarro Super Five.

This particular car is said to have been built for a member of a Middle Eastern royal family before being displayed at the 1985 Geneva Motor Show, and Sbarro wanted it to be a luxury car, despite being a Renault 5 Alpine Turbo under its new fiberglass skin.

It is one of the rarest cars around, too, with only one other example claimed to have been built. Given its Renault underpinnings and early '80s technology suite including a small CRT television for rear seat passengers, it will be a bit of a commitment to keep running despite showing only 12,000 kilometers or around 7,000 miles on its odometer. It can be yours though, if you're brave enough, since it's currently listed for auction on Bring A Trailer.