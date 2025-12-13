Norway's New Undersea Tunnel Is So Long It's Getting Its Own Roundabout

What's the longest underwater tunnel you've ever driven through? The Holland Tunnel into Manhattan, or maybe the Battery Tunnel into Brooklyn? Well, Norway laughs at your pitiful American underwater construction, because the country is now working on the longest undersea car tunnel in the world: A full 17 miles, stretching from the region of Stavanger in the south to Haugesund in the north. Yet, unusually, the tunnel actually connects a third location too — the island of Kvitsøy, which will tie in to the new tunnel with an undersea double roundabout.

The tunnel, called Rogfast, will have a fairly typical construction when it's done: Two tunnels, each with two lanes going in one set direction. The roundabout, though, is anything but typical. Most Americans can't figure out traffic circles when they're at surface level, but apparently Norwegians can be trusted to navigate them when they're 850 feet beneath the waves, according to CNN.