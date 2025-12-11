These Are The Sluttiest Cars

Hello fun havers. Thanks for playing along with Collin's QOTD "What's The Sluttiest Car?" earlier this week. I would have gone with a Pagini Zonda (something about those big luscious curves and little side delicate side mirrors) but I didn't get my own answer in on time.

Of course, my favorite answer from you, dear readers, was a zippy little almost-sports car that can go around topless; the 1989 Volkswagen Golf GTi Cabriolet (I'm aware the Petrolicious video above in a 1990 my pedantic ones, they're basically the same) but all the answers are hilarious and largely respectful.

You all make some good arguments for you sluttiest car pick. Big ups to Jalopnik alum Mercedes Streeter for entering the chat with her Baja Bug pick, and for one commenter reminding me the Holden Sandman existed. Apparently it was the preferred ride of a particular brand of ladies man in its native land. The Playboy is also a great pick, though now it looks like a car Fisher-Price Little People would drive.

Anyway, go ahead and spend your Thursday morning looking through the sluttiest cars to ever grace the roads.