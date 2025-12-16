The Pros And Cons Of Rent-To-Own Cars Explained

It's funny how our needs and our finances aren't always on the same schedule. Perhaps "tragic" is a better word. Take the need for a car. Maybe the faithful old jalopy we were driving just died a noble death, and now we're without a way to get to work or pick up the kids. Plus, we've hit hard times, missed a few bills, and now our credit is in the toilet. Or maybe we need a car and we're just starting out as an adult with little to no credit history. Either way, getting a car loan or approval for a lease may be next to impossible, and we could end up dealing with shady lenders.

Then we see an ad from a car dealership that offers "rent-to-own" cars. No credit? Bad credit? No problem! Maybe the ad claims there's no down payment or interest, and the payments are low. It sounds exactly like what we need.

Still, is renting a car to own all it's cracked up to be? It's true that there's no interest and payments are low. But the markup is usually really high, and those payments are weekly or biweekly, not monthly. In total, you will have paid more to rent to own a car than you would have with an auto loan. On the other hand, it's much easier to get approved for a rent-to-own program. But it's also much easier for the car to get repossessed. And completing the program doesn't help your credit.