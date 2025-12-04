I Need A Quirky California Commuter Car! What Should I Buy?

Michael and his wife just moved out of the Bay Area to better beaches in Santa Cruz. However, he still has to hike out to San Francisco a few days a week, and his 2010 Civic is reaching the end of its usability. He wants something fuel-efficient, but kind of funky for the drive. What car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

My wife and I just bailed on San Francisco to buy our first home in sunny Santa Cruz, but I still need to get back up to the Bay a couple days a week for work. She's got a Mini, and I'm driving a hand-me-down 2010 Civic pushing 160,000 miles, and we're getting tired of dumping lots of cash into maintenance and repairs. I'm an architect and a green building consultant, so I feel guilty burning all that gas – we want to replace it with something that gets better mileage that's comfortable for the 80 minute drive each way, and for fairly frequent weekend road trips with our two dogs. I'd also like something interesting and / or presentable to arrive to site meetings with clients who have good taste.

As for budget we are looking to spend up to $20,000. I am generally open to anything, but ideally I want Good mileage, maybe a hybrid, comfortable for road trips. Bonus points if I can fit a full sheet of plywood in or on it for home improvement projects on our first home.

Bonus points for a car in a flat color – our Mini is the Ice Blue edition, and I love it.

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $20,000

Location: Santa Cruz, California

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Comfort, lower fuel costs, kinda funky

Doesn't want: Something too thirsty