Man Attempting To Sail Homemade Houseboat Through Great Lakes In Winter May Have Not Thought This Whole Thing Through

A Canadian man became a minor celebrity in the Great Lakes region when his homemade houseboat was spotted drifting (more like, adrift) under the Blue Water Bridge on the St. Claire River near Port Huron, Michigan, last week. Unfortunately, his grand plan of sailing through the Great Lakes in the middle of winter have been set aside. It looks like he won't be making it to Chicago for Christmas.

Steven Mylrea of Harrow, Ontario, Canada, headed out on his homemade houseboat, ominously dubbed the Neverland, with nothing more than a dog and a dream; to take his pre-fab home, kept afloat by giant plastic barrels and powered by a tiny outboard motor known as a kicker motor, all the way through the Great Lakes to Chicago. Such a trip would require covering hundreds of nautical miles in some of the most challenging sailing conditions one can find in fresh water in the middle of unpredictable winter weather.

So it's probably a good thing, then, that Mylrea pulled the plug on the shores of Lake Huron Tuesday morning. It sounds like a Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson and her officers finally talked Mylrea out of his epic quest, according to the Detroit Free Press: