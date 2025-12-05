Is It Legal To Use Your Phone At A Red Light? What US State Laws Say

While smartphones have dramatically transformed how people communicate, they've also contributed to distracted driving. In fact, authorities are working on systems that include cell phone tracking and cameras to help cops issue distracted-driver tickets. And most folks will probably welcome this: According to the 2022 AAA Traffic Safety Culture Index, around 93% of drivers consider reading, emailing, and texting on a cell phone either very or extremely dangerous.

While using your smartphone in hands-free mode is generally allowed everywhere (with some exceptions), physically handling a cellphone behind the wheel is banned in 31 states, including California, Maine, Idaho, and Tennessee, per the National Conference of State Legislatures. This includes touching your phone, such as typing, scrolling, or tapping, regardless of which applications or functions you're using.

Manually reading and typing text on your phone while driving is illegal in 49 states. The exception is Montana, where there's no statewide ban on texting while driving, but some counties have rules in place. Stricter measures were proposed in Montana Senate Bill 359 in 2025, but it didn't make it through the legislature. So essentially, when stopped at a red light in the majority of U.S. states, it's illegal to physically handle your cell phone. But the legality of using your smartphone hands-free remains ambiguous in some areas of the country.