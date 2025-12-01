Ayrton Senna's Secret IndyCar Test With Penske Was Closer To Greatness Than Anyone Realized

Ask any Formula 1 fan or driver who's on their Mount Rushmore, and Ayrton Senna's face is probably there. With 41 Grand Prix wins and three championships to his name, the Brazilian showed brilliance in all aspects of his career. Charismatic off the track and blisteringly fast on it, it's no wonder Netflix has retold the legend of Senna.

However, in the many renditions of Senna's story through film and television, there's nearly always a chapter overlooked. At the end of the 1992 season, both McLaren Racing and Senna had plateaued in performance after Senna's back-to-back titles in '90 and '91. Even with three wins to Senna's name, he was no match for Nigel Mansell and Williams Racing's tech-packed rocket ship.

Moreover, the team was on the verge of losing its strongest asset: Honda. After years of dominance with McLaren, the Japanese brand had achieved all it had hoped for in Formula 1. After Senna drove Honda to four consecutive constructors' titles and assisted in developing the NSX, the brand parted ways with him and McLaren at the end of 1992. With his contract up, Senna was left questioning if he should stay with the team he called home for the past five years.

But everything changed late in 1992, when Senna received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: an IndyCar test with the legendary Team Penske in Phoenix. In what would be Senna's only time behind the wheel of an American open-wheeler, his handful of laps in the Arizona sun would make waves in the motorsports world, help secure his spot in F1 for 1993, and become a major "what if" in a legendary career cut tragically short.