Alabama Governor Removes Entire International Motorsports Hall Of Fame Board After Audit Unearths Blatant Corruption

Dial denies any wrongdoing on his part. He said in a release, "I'm more than confident. Me and that board has never done anything wrong. We've worked. I've been there for 45 years." According to Alabama Daily News, he blamed a former employee who dealt with the museum's financial issues on a contractual basis for two years. However, I highly doubt that a single rogue individual committed the lengthy list of transgressions.

The audit noted that Karen Lakey, the museum's accounts manager, should pay back $236,600 in misspent funds. She paid $5,428 in personal electricity bills, spent $12,714 at retail stores, made $40,053 in payments to her family members, withdrew $22,525 in cash and overpaid her salary by $26,240. These illicit transactions are on top of expenditures that feature no supporting documentation.

Lakey wasn't the only bad apple caught in the audit. Former executive director Mike Raita mishandled the museum's collection of cars. First, he sold two vehicles to himself and his wife at cost. In 2023, he bought a 1968 Camaro Convertible Pace Car for $15,000.00. The commission had paid over $27,900 to repair the Camaro. The costs also included a newspaper advertisement to create the impression that it was an open sale, but the ad only mentioned the car was a "1968 Chevrolet," with no other details. Raita's wife bought a 1998 Ford F-150 in 2024 for $1,000 under similar circumstances. He left the museum a month later