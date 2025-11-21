Des Moines Police Drives Off With A Rifle On The Roof

A citizen took it upon herself to stop a Des Moines police officer after spotting a rifle on the roof of his cruiser. Andrea Jones was driving behind the officer when she saw something on the roof. At first, she thought it was a bike rack, but as she got closer, she realized that it was a rifle, which probably should have been locked up inside the cruiser instead of sitting on top of the car, reports KCCI:

"Well then (my niece) said what if it falls off, and I was like, 'Don't say that, we're behind him, what if it fires off or something?'"

Guns don't fire off all by themselves, but the weapon was not in any way secure and could have fallen off the roof. Anyone could have picked it up, with potentially disastrous results. To make matters worse, they were driving through the Des Moines Public Schools Central Campus at the time, which would have left the gun easily accessible to kids if it had slid off the roof.

When they stopped at a traffic light, Jones took the opportunity to inform the officer about this minor concern.