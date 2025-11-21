Texting While Driving Still Makes You Crash, Even In A Ferry

The Queen Jenuvia II, a ferry shuttling passengers between the South Korean ports of Jeju and Mokpo, ran aground at about 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday night. Ferries don't often crash — it's usually pretty hard to run into things in while at sea — yet this one managed to get into a novel predicament thanks to an all-too-familiar cause: Texting and driving. The ferry's first mate was simply on his phone behind the wheel, according to reports, and ran astray of his intended course.

The ferry's captain was off-duty at the time of the crash, and the first mate appeared to think the Yellow Sea was wide-open and safe. He told investigators he was reading the news at the helm, and ran aground in his distraction — injuring 27 passengers, according to the New York Times, though no one was seriously harmed. All 267 passengers and crew were pulled off the ship, with the captain, first mate, and helmsman all facing legal consequences ashore.