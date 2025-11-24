How A Race Team In Japan Used Crowdsourcing To Win Championships

Racing can get expensive — really expensive. Regardless of discipline, the top categories of motorsports can easily set teams back millions of dollars to compete. To keep the lights on, racing operations have two main ways to get money: find someone loaded enough to pay you to drive, or, in most cases, secure some hopefully unproblematic sponsors.

However, for over a decade, one race team has done something completely different. Even while using an old-school Mercedes AMG GT3 with a 6.2-liter V8, Goodsmile Racing finds a way to stand out, as its "Itasha" anime-character livery features a girl across the hood and doors. That's because one of the biggest sources of income for the team isn't someone behind the pit wall, but the fans in the stands.

The best part? It's not only kept the team alive, but thriving, as Goodsmile Racing comes into each weekend as a major contender on Japan's biggest racing stage. Let's take a close look at one of the most unusual racing programs on the face of the Earth.