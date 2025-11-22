The Busiest Airport In The World Used To Be A Racetrack

Over the past several years, Atlanta has evolved into a hot spot for the world of motorsports. Road Atlanta's 10-hour endurance race, Petit Le Mans, has become a crown jewel for IMSA as its high-drama finale. Just 60 miles south, EchoPark Speedway's repave for the 2022 racing season transformed the Atlanta Motor Speedway into a mini Talladega. The increased banking in the new configuration has given us wheel-to-wheel pack racing and some of the most thrilling finishes in NASCAR's recent years.

Case in point; if thrilling racing is happening, there's a solid shot it's going down in Atlanta. However, the history of motorsports in "The A" traces back to a place that's become iconic to the city for an entirely different reason.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is famous to some and infamous to others. Taking the crown as the busiest airport in the world, only once in the last 27 years has another airport on the globe seen more passengers go through its terminals. But the land it occupied once dealt with a very different form of traffic. That's because, before hosting the busiest airport in the world, the soil of Hartsfield-Jackson once bore the shape of one of the world's first superspeedways.