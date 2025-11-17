What's The Longest Road Trip You're Willing To Take?

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, many of us have already planned long journeys to visit family and friends. However, this year's pilgrimage for turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes might have been impacted by the lingering effects of the federal government shutdown if you planned on flying home for the holiday. Despite the shutdown's end earlier this week, the FAA's emergency order to reduce flights hasn't been rescinded and airlines are still cancelling flights to adhere to the restrictions. I wouldn't be surprised if people decided to ditch economy class and just opt to drive instead.

What's the longest road trip that you would be willing to take? Obviously, there are a lot of factors at play in any road trip. It probably wouldn't be an enjoyable experience to recreate the three-day ordeal from "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" this month. However, a trip from New York to Chicago could be incredible if you could meander across the country at your own pace. Most of us are familiar with the clichéd customs officer question: Business or pleasure? Every trip has a purpose.