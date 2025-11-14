How One Cycling-Obsessed Weirdo's Pro-Bike Crusade Actually Made Riding Bikes Worse For Everyone Else

There probably isn't a single person in existence who's actually happy with the current state of cycling in the U.S. If you're pro-cycling, you hate how dangerous it is to ride your bike anywhere and how strong the opposition is to anything that would make riding safer. If you're anti-cycling, the fact that bikes are even legal to ride on public roads in the first place offends you to your core. But while you might assume their unhappiness is the only thing those two sides share, they also have a common enemy: a now-deceased cycling-obsessed weirdo named John Forester.

And when I say Forester was a weirdo, I truly mean it. The man didn't just love riding his bike. No, that would be too normal. In Forester's mind, there was only one way to be a proper cyclist, and that was by being the kind of stereotypical, aggressive rider that so many people love to hate. Want to ride a comfortable bike to the store in regular clothes? That's wrong, and you aren't a real cyclist. Prefer mountain bikes over road bikes? That's wrong, and you aren't a real cyclist. Want a front suspension and straight handlebars? You guessed it — wrong and not a real cyclist.

These days, obsessive weirdos like Forester are usually found in enthusiast forums, where they write long-winded rants about how a proper timepiece must be hand-assembled from start to finish, berating another user for daring to buy a pair of boots that use a fiberboard lasting board, or extolling the virtues of the RCA Type 44. But since the internet didn't exist back then, Forester instead went about giving local governments all the wrong ideas on cycling policy and setting bicycle safety back decades. And if you've never heard his name before, you're in luck, because Not Just Bikes just dedicated a full 95-minute video to how wrong John Forester was about everything.