Joyrider Steals City Bus, Drives Route And Denies Entry To Someone With Expired Bus Pass

Now, our hard-working joyrider wasn't alone for long. Local police contacted the Hamilton Street Railway, the city's public transit agency, to get the GPS location of the bus and tail the joyrider. According to the Hamilton Police Service, the man even denied entry to someone trying to board with an expired bus pass. I know we shouldn't condone anyone fare-dodging, but there should be an exception made if the bus was stolen. A police spokesperson even said, "There was not a ding on the bus. He did a great job. It's comical but at the same time it's serious. We're thankful nobody was hurt."

Police arrested the joyrider during one of his stops, approximately 15 minutes after he stole the bus. Thankfully, law enforcement showed restraint and didn't try to start a pursuit through city streets. Hamilton police also haven't released the driver's name because the service believes "there could be a mental health component" to the incident. I'm just glad that everyone made their stop and no one was hurt. It was a much calmer ending compared to last year's New York Subway joyride, when two teens stole and crashed a train into another parked train.