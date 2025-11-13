I Need A Rad Ride With A Roof Rack! What Car Should I Buy?
Mike is an avid kayaker from northern Alabama and really does love his 2014 BMW 3-Series, but it's time for an upgrade. He wants something that has decent performance, a comfortable interior, and most importantly the ability to handle a roof rack for a kayak. With a budget of up to $60,000, what car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario.
Hi Jalopniks! I'm ready to move on from my 2014 BMW 335i. I love my car and it's got pretty much everything I want in a car but I'm looking for something new. When I say new, I mean new to me, I'm only interested in used cars in the 1-4 year range. Car history goes 93 Grand Cherokee Laredo, 2003 VW Golf, 2007 BMW 3.0 Z4, and 2014 BMW 335i. Looking for a fun daily driver that's got some speed but is also comfortable. Something a little different would be a plus but not necessary. I'm a BMW guy but could be swayed to a Merc. 4 doors is pretty close to a must and it's gotta have a roof rack option. The Quadrifoglio looks great but the garage queen reliability it's associated does not. Being a BMW guy I'm not opposed to having an account to squirrel money away for an unexpected fix but I'd rather not live at the mechanic. I've got a 25 minute drive to and from work on a daily basis.
Overall I want something quick, that can manage a rack, with a nice interior and is reasonably reliable. Budget is about $60,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $60,000
Location: Northern Alabama
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Nice interior, good power, roof rack
Doesn't want: Something too expensive to maintain
Expert 1: Tom McParland - Roof Racks Go On Wagons
Mike, if hauling a kayak in style is your goal, my friend, you need a wagon. While you can technically put a rack system on a four-door, there is something a bit off about the aesthetics. Now, toss some crossbars on a long-roof, and it just works. I don't know exactly why, but I don't make the rules.
Unfortunately, the wagon market in America is a bit limited, but at the $60,000 price point you have options. My pick would be the Audi A6 Allroad. That gets you all the comforts and tech you would expect from a mid-size executive car, in addition to an already integrated roof rail system that can easily accept the cross-bars for the kayak. Under the hood is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that makes a solid 335 horsepower. That's similar to your BMW, and frankly it's hard to really utilize much more than that in a daily driver. These Audis have solid build quality, and while they aren't going to be as stress free as a Lexus, they won't drain your savings like an Alfa. Here is a very nice 2020 model with 37,000 miles and the preferred body color fenders for only $40,000.
Expert 2: Amber DaSilva - Stick with what you know
You seem to really love BMWs, Mike, so I'm going the easy route and telling you to just get another one. Specifically, you should get this 2018 M3 Competition I found for you in Atlanta, with 61,281 miles on the clock for just $50,097. You might say that it doesn't have a roof rack, and thus doesn't meet the literal one requirement you set forth for a new car, but trust me. I have a solution for you.
That solution comes in the form of SeaSuckers, roof racks that mount with suction to the outside of your car. You can get specialized mounts for some use cases — the bike mount is fantastic — or regular crossbars if that's more your thing. They should stick right to that M3's carbon roof, giving you all the holding strength you could ever need for whatever you've been hauling with your existing 3-Series.
Plus, the SeaSuckers can stick with you when you change cars — getting a set means you'll never have to scrounge around for cars with factory-installed roof racks again. They'll open you up to a whole world of possibilities, where every performance car is an option for you. I have a friend who used to carry his bike around on SeaSuckers, and they never once failed him.
Mike, get yourself an M3 and a set of SeaSuckers for your roof mount. If the thought of putting all that weight on carbon concerns you, there are plenty of non-Competition M3s in your area — but, c'mon, get the fun one. Just look at those wheels, and tell me this isn't the car you want.
You're Getting A Porsche
You know, Mike, sometimes I read a What Car Should You Buy submission, and by the time I'm done, I know exactly which car they need. This, however, was one of those times where I really didn't know. The good news is, I'm a professional, so I then deployed my backup strategy — scrolling through online listings that mostly met your requirements until I found something that spoke to me. Which is actually more difficult with a healthy budget like yours, believe it or not.
And do you know what car spoke to me, Mike? This 62,000-mile 2021 Porsche Panamera. It's in Chattanooga, which shouldn't be too far from what I'm assuming is the greater Huntsville area. You'll probably have a better time in Tennessee if you're a Bama fan, but you never know. Maybe the dealer will take pity on a sad, miserable, beat-down, dead-behind-the-eyes Auburn fan and keep the football jokes to a minimum. No sense kicking a fanbase while it's down.
Anyway, back to the Porsche. It's bigger than your BMW, but don't worry. You're going to love how it handles, and while it isn't the quickest Panamera in the lineup, 325 horsepower ain't nothin'. Plus, even if repairs are going to be pricey, it should be decently reliable, at least compared to the Alfa Romeo you've been eyeing. Does this specific car have a roof rack installed? Not yet, but if I know one thing about Porsche, it's that you can get anything you want, as long as you pay enough money for the privilege. It's perfect for you.