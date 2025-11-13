I Need A Rad Ride With A Roof Rack! What Car Should I Buy?

Mike is an avid kayaker from northern Alabama and really does love his 2014 BMW 3-Series, but it's time for an upgrade. He wants something that has decent performance, a comfortable interior, and most importantly the ability to handle a roof rack for a kayak. With a budget of up to $60,000, what car should he buy?

Hi Jalopniks! I'm ready to move on from my 2014 BMW 335i. I love my car and it's got pretty much everything I want in a car but I'm looking for something new. When I say new, I mean new to me, I'm only interested in used cars in the 1-4 year range. Car history goes 93 Grand Cherokee Laredo, 2003 VW Golf, 2007 BMW 3.0 Z4, and 2014 BMW 335i. Looking for a fun daily driver that's got some speed but is also comfortable. Something a little different would be a plus but not necessary. I'm a BMW guy but could be swayed to a Merc. 4 doors is pretty close to a must and it's gotta have a roof rack option. The Quadrifoglio looks great but the garage queen reliability it's associated does not. Being a BMW guy I'm not opposed to having an account to squirrel money away for an unexpected fix but I'd rather not live at the mechanic. I've got a 25 minute drive to and from work on a daily basis.

Overall I want something quick, that can manage a rack, with a nice interior and is reasonably reliable. Budget is about $60,000

