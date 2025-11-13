Subprime Auto Loan Delinquency Is Only Getting Worse

Subprime auto loans are in bad shape, and they're trending worse and worse. In October, the rate of 60-day delinquencies hit the highest level ever recorded. This is what we in the industry call an "omen" or "portent," which are always perfectly fine and good things that no one needs to worry about. From Reuters:

The share of subprime borrowers at least 60 days behind on their auto loans rose to 6.65% in October, the highest level on record, according to Fitch Ratings data going back to the early 1990s ... PrimaLend, which serves the "buy-here-pay-here" auto financing market — where dealers sell and directly finance vehicles for customers with poor or limited credit — filed for bankruptcy protection last month. Tricolor, which sold cars and provided auto loans mostly to low-income Hispanic communities in the Southwestern United States, also filed for bankruptcy in September. A further deterioration in credit quality could weigh on lenders, especially at a time when investors are highly sensitive to signs of stress in loan portfolios.

This sparked some discussion in the Jalop Slack about what happens when Affordable Care Act credits expire. Do people give up their car to pay for their healthcare, or stop paying for healthcare so they can afford their car? In our society, it's probably the latter — we don't exactly have public transit alternatives in much of the country. Is it good when your nation is comprised of sick people who can't get medical care, inundating emergency rooms when their symptoms finally become unignorable, only to go into crippling lifelong medical debt?