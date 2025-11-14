Turns Out, There Are Some Downsides To Off-Roading A Dodge Viper

There will always be something special about driving a purpose-built sports car the way it was meant to be driven, but there's also something incredibly enjoyable about using a car for the opposite of its intended purpose. I mean, did I have a blast driving a Mazda Miata through the Malibu canyons? Absolutely. Did I have a different kind of fun hustling a regular ole Honda Civic along those same roads? You bet I did. So, of course, when we first saw the off-road Viper, I got excited. But would you believe me if I told you there are also some downsides to off-roading a Dodge Viper?

Don't worry, you don't have to take the word of a mostly irrelevant car blogger on that one — not when we have a new video from our old buddy SuperfastMatt to talk all about it. As the owner and builder of the off-road Viper, he probably knows a thing or two about off-roading his own Viper, and overall, he says, "It's great. It's mostly great." Then again, that statement is also immediately followed by the caveat, "The stuff I did to it is great. All the Dodge stuff? Not so great."

Yeah... that's to be expected. Even by Dodge standards, early Vipers were a master class in corner-cutting. As SuperfastMatt put it, "Dodge made these with pretty much no budget. The parts are cheap, the development was hasty, and the durability testing was minimal. So, obviously, it's not going to be the best car to tear down washed-out dirt roads or do or do donuts in the sand. It has limitations, and I'm finding all of them."

That may not be the best thing for Matt, personally, but it does make for some great content for us, the viewers.