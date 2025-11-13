Indian's New Private Equity Owners Want To Run The Harley-Davidson Playbook

Private equity firm Carolwood Capital bought Indian out from under Polaris last month. Private equity deals almost invariably kill the companies involved, but Carolwood really wants to tell you it truly has Indian's best interests at heart — at least, that's what Spencer Towill, head of mergers and acquisitions at Carolwood and architect of the Indian deal, went on Bloomberg to say after the buyout. But even if Carolwood does want to run Indian profitably in the long term, some of what Towill said on the call is concerning for the company's future.

RideApart wrote up Towill's appearance on Bloomberg, with a particular focus towards his comments about Indian taking a Harley-Davidson style dive into merchandising. That's definitely concerning, but it's also not a huge issue — plenty of manufacturers sell branded gear, either on their own or in collaboration with noted moto gearmakers, and we never rag on Honda for releasing Africa Twin-branded Alpinestars jackets. No, the worse issue with Carolwood's take is how else it plans to ape Harley.