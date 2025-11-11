Hyundai Data Breach Leaked 2.7 Million Social Security Numbers

Hyundai is dealing with another data breach, but this one is months old — and affected customers are only hearing about it now. Why? Well, the investigation into what data was accessed has taken months. Turns out, it's not good. From Forbes:

Hyundai is alerting millions of customers about a data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and driver's licenses. The breach, which occurred in February but is only now being disclosed, represents the automotive giant's third major security incident in as many years. ... Think of Hyundai AutoEver America, or HAEA, as the digital nervous system for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis operations in North America. This California-based company manages everything from the software that enables remote car features to the computer systems dealerships use to process your purchase. Between February 22 and March 2 of this year, hackers broke into these systems and roamed freely for nine days before being detected. That's like a burglar having unsupervised access to a bank vault for over a week. Plenty of time to identify and steal important data.

... The exposed data includes: Full name

Social security number

Driver's license information

With massive, connected systems like these, a breach is almost inevitable — someday, someone will gain unauthorized access. Maybe it'll be something out of a "Mission Impossible" movie, or maybe a dealer employee will just lose their laptop with the login saved. Regardless, the best way to ensure your data is safe is to make sure the fewest possible people actually have it.