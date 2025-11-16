This Tax Dispute Could Cost Arizonans Their RockAuto Access

RockAuto isn't the only place you can find car parts online, but it's certainly one of the biggest. But if you live in Arizona, you probably won't be able to shop there after November, even if you really want a specific part. Why? Because the Joe Arpaio State recently decided the parts site owes about $11 million in unpaid sales taxes, an amount RockAuto's president said in a recent op-ed amounts to "far more money than we earned in 20 years selling auto parts to Arizonans." What the heck? That doesn't sound right.

Well, as it turns out, it's a little complicated, but it boils down to the state deciding that RockAuto has a physical presence in the state and therefore owes back taxes on its sales, plus penalties. RockAuto disagrees and has said it will simply stop doing business in Arizona next month as it tries to work out a solution with the state. Unfortunately for most of us, understanding the details of what's going on also requires working our way through several court cases. The good news is, The Autopian recently published a deep dive into this whole situation, and while it's long, odds are, it'll answer any questions you may have.

Until very recently, states weren't allowed to collect sales taxes from online retailers that didn't have a physical presence in those states. However, in 2018, the Supreme Court decided that, actually, states could collect taxes from companies that do business in the state, even without establishing a physical presence there. That, of course, made the states happy, since states love being allowed to collect more taxes. Arizona responded with the Transaction Privilege Tax, which went into effect in 2019, and RockAuto has been collecting and paying sales taxes from its Arizona sales ever since.

RockAuto and other online retailers may not have been thrilled about that ruling, but they complied. It was only when the Arizona Department of Revenue conducted an audit that things got contentious.