Michigan Drivers Are About To Pay 21 Cents More Per Gallon To Fund Road Repairs

Michigan is on track to fix its damn roads, but the state's Department of Transportation can't perform maintenance and repairs on crumbling, pothole-dotted roads for free. Michigan's government is set to increase its gas tax from $0.31 per gallon to $0.52 per gallon in January in order to cover the costs. The 21-cent increase will partially fund a nearly $2 billion investment into state and local roads annually over the next four years.

The gas tax will replace a 6% sales tax on gasoline, so the increase won't financially impact drivers in Michigan when they fill up their tanks. The sales tax revenue went directly to the state's general fund, while 100% of the gas tax will go to infrastructure spending. The tax swap is expected to raise $1 billion per year. Taxes on the marijuana industry and corporate income will generate the remaining funding. The infrastructure investment isn't just funding roads. The state is allocating $100 million to public transportation and $40 million to rail grade separation projects.