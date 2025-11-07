Do You Need 8 Chrysler Sno-Runners?

Rumor has it the Sno-Runner was intended for military use, though that never panned out. I can't really picture these being used by any real military, but I can absolutely picture one being assembled and used by James Bond to get out of some jam. The Sno-Runner breaks down with just a few pins, and can't you imagine Roger Moore slamming one of these together to escape some sort of wintry villain? Do you want to imagine yourself doing that?

Do you want a Chrysler Sno-Runner? Do you want eight of them for just $5,500? They even include spare parts, in case you mess something up when you're truing to slap a turbo the size of the engine onto one of these. Try coming up with a method to increase power, try eight methods and compare them — the world is your oyster with eight Chrysler Sno-Runners in your garage.