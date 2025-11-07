Do You Need 8 Chrysler Sno-Runners?
Back in the late '70s, Chrysler developed something weird. It had plenty of experience building cars, turbine engines, missiles, and rocket parts, but it wanted to ring in the '80s with something it hadn't tried before: A sort of mini snowmobile, like a cold-weather Honda Cub. Chrysler gave the world the Sno-Runner, and it lasted for just two years and 28,000 units — of which a whopping eight are available to you right now as a package deal. Do you want them?
The Sno-Runner wasn't exactly a hit in its day, owing to its measly seven horsepower and inability to traverse deep snow or high altitudes — the kinds of places that winter sports generally take place. But engineering has come a long way since 1979, and maybe you could modify one to actually be a blast in cold weather. Maybe you could modify eight of them, or use a couple for practice as you perfect your methodology.
'Tis the season
Rumor has it the Sno-Runner was intended for military use, though that never panned out. I can't really picture these being used by any real military, but I can absolutely picture one being assembled and used by James Bond to get out of some jam. The Sno-Runner breaks down with just a few pins, and can't you imagine Roger Moore slamming one of these together to escape some sort of wintry villain? Do you want to imagine yourself doing that?
Do you want a Chrysler Sno-Runner? Do you want eight of them for just $5,500? They even include spare parts, in case you mess something up when you're truing to slap a turbo the size of the engine onto one of these. Try coming up with a method to increase power, try eight methods and compare them — the world is your oyster with eight Chrysler Sno-Runners in your garage.