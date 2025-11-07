These Cars Have The Weirdest Proportions, According To Our Readers
Earlier this week we asked you what car you think has the weirdest proportions, and you all did not disappoint. In fact, I'm quite impressed with the diverse set of answers that you, our dear sweet audience, submitted. Unfortunately, I can only pick so many to showcase here, but you should go back and read through the other answers to the question, because you all brought up way more very valid answers than I anticipated.
In my original post I said that the Suzuki X-90 has the weirdest proportions, and I stand by that, but I never actually noticed how funky the proportions are on cars like the Acura Vigor and the original Hyundai Tiburon, which our ever-so-knowledgeable audience rightfully nominated. It also gave me a chance to dig through press photo archives on manufacturer websites, which is always fun. These are a selection of my favorite submissions for cars with the weirdest proportions.
1998 Hyundai Tiburon
The original Tiburon. It's got a weirdly rounded pointy front, giant quarter panels that bulge in odd ways, and disproportionately tiny and inset wheels. To me it's the equivalent of a person with a very round bulging midsection and tiny legs and feet.
Submitted by: Wantsamanuelalpharomero
Fiat Multipla
Fiat Multipla should be the picture for this entry, the greenhouse is too tall, or the front end is too low, or both...
Submitted by: towman
Lancia Stratos
The Lancia Stratos is weird, in the most delightfully bonkers way possible. It's not a car, it's a jet fighter with wheels.
Submitted by: Michael Smith
Tesla Cybertruck
low hanging fruit, but the Cybertruck. That thing's lunch has been eaten a million times over, but it has to be stated, just a goofy, poorly rendered, poorly realised piece of 'design'
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon
Cadillac Seville bustle back
1980-85 Cadillac Seville. The square front and the bustle back rear just don't add up.
Submitted by: VABubba
Ford Ecosport
Ford Ecosport. From a slight angle it can look cook like a fiesta ST or cool(especially when it has a roof rack on it. However from the side profile and rear profile it just looks dinky and tall.
Submitted by: Stephen T
Dodge Dakota
Mid-2000s Dodge Dakota. It's got a Spanish Habsburgs chin and awkward overhangs that made the cabin look even smaller by comparison. One of the ugliest American vehicles of the era.
Submitted by: Caz Williams
Acura Vigor
Acura Vigor
The front 3/4 of the car is beautiful, sleek, and still looks great 33 years later. From the center line of the rear wheels back, it is a weird disproportionate design. The trunk lid is tiny, the wrap around glass is huge, the tail lamps are way too big, and the whole tail is a giant square with zero styling to it.
I had one in the old days. Great car but back end was hideous.
Submitted by: Tex
Chevrolet C5 Corvette Z06
C5 Z06. It's a great, go-fast, relatively cheap (somewhat, for now), package. But that roofline? I just can't do it.
Submitted by: ShiftHappens
Citroen DS
I know I'm supposed to love this thing (and I do, I'd LOVE to live in france and drive one of these around) but The Citroen DS has weird proportions.
It doesn't look right, or at least, it stands proudly in such stark contrast to typical automobile design that it makes you wonder if everything you know about cars is wrong. When H.P. Lovecraft speaks of the strange, non-euclidian geometry of R'lyeh, I imagine these are the cars on the roads of that lost city.
Submitted by: BuckFiddious
Nissan S Cargo
Nissan S Cargo
Get it?! S Cargo?! Like a snail?!
Submitted by: half man half bear half pig
BMW 1-Series Coupe
They drive great and I love them but I don't like to look at them from some angles...the BMW 1-series coupe. It's obvious that it was designed as a hatch and BMW grafted on a trunk but the proportions are just off a bit and it looks like a little stub slapped on the back.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Youbian Puma
The Youbian Puma. A car so ugly that when Jalopnik called it ugly the creator of the ugly car wanted to sue because Jalopnik called it ugly.
Submitted by: half man half bear half pig
Land Rover Defender
I know this answer might be controversial, but I vote all variants of the New Land Rover Defender. The 90 is way to short and stubby, the 110's rear overhang is too short, and don't even get me started on the 130!
Submitted by: Oswald
Mini Cooper Coupe
The Mini Cooper Coupe. With that weird, short cabin the car looks like a ball cap.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy