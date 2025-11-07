These Cars Have The Weirdest Proportions, According To Our Readers

By Logan K. Carter
front three quarters shot of a red Hyundai Tiburon parked in front of a wall of glass bricks Hyundai

Earlier this week we asked you what car you think has the weirdest proportions, and you all did not disappoint. In fact, I'm quite impressed with the diverse set of answers that you, our dear sweet audience, submitted. Unfortunately, I can only pick so many to showcase here, but you should go back and read through the other answers to the question, because you all brought up way more very valid answers than I anticipated.

In my original post I said that the Suzuki X-90 has the weirdest proportions, and I stand by that, but I never actually noticed how funky the proportions are on cars like the Acura Vigor and the original Hyundai Tiburon, which our ever-so-knowledgeable audience rightfully nominated. It also gave me a chance to dig through press photo archives on manufacturer websites, which is always fun. These are a selection of my favorite submissions for cars with the weirdest proportions. 

1998 Hyundai Tiburon

A black and white side view of the first-generation Hyundai Tiburon parked on wet ground in front of hills Hyundai

The original Tiburon. It's got a weirdly rounded pointy front, giant quarter panels that bulge in odd ways, and disproportionately tiny and inset wheels. To me it's the equivalent of a person with a very round bulging midsection and tiny legs and feet.

Submitted by: Wantsamanuelalpharomero

Fiat Multipla

Fiat Multipla should be the picture for this entry, the greenhouse is too tall, or the front end is too low, or both...

Submitted by: towman

Lancia Stratos

Side view of a red Lancia Stratos HF parked in front of a corrugated steel white wall GriotsMotors/ Bring A Trailer

The Lancia Stratos is weird, in the most delightfully bonkers way possible. It's not a car, it's a jet fighter with wheels.

Submitted by: Michael Smith

Tesla Cybertruck

A side view of a Cybertruck undergoing the IIHS moderate front overlap crash test the moment it hits the barrier IIHS

low hanging fruit, but the Cybertruck. That thing's lunch has been eaten a million times over, but it has to be stated, just a goofy, poorly rendered, poorly realised piece of 'design'

Submitted by: JaredOfLondon

Cadillac Seville bustle back

A side view of a silver and black Cadillac Seville Diesel bustle back parked in front of plants Jimpete/ Bring A Trailer

1980-85 Cadillac Seville. The square front and the bustle back rear just don't add up.

Submitted by: VABubba

Ford Ecosport

Side view of a red EcoSport driving on a mountain road Ford

Ford Ecosport. From a slight angle it can look cook like a fiesta ST or cool(especially when it has a roof rack on it. However from the side profile and rear profile it just looks dinky and tall.

Submitted by: Stephen T

Dodge Dakota

A front three quarters shot of a black Dodge Dakota parked in a white room Dodge

Mid-2000s Dodge Dakota. It's got a Spanish Habsburgs chin and awkward overhangs that made the cabin look even smaller by comparison. One of the ugliest American vehicles of the era.

Submitted by: Caz Williams

Acura Vigor

side view of a red Acura Vigor parked in front of an office building Acura

Acura Vigor

The front 3/4 of the car is beautiful, sleek, and still looks great 33 years later. From the center line of the rear wheels back, it is a weird disproportionate design. The trunk lid is tiny, the wrap around glass is huge, the tail lamps are way too big, and the whole tail is a giant square with zero styling to it.

I had one in the old days. Great car but back end was hideous.

Submitted by: Tex

Chevrolet C5 Corvette Z06

Side view of a yellow C5 Z06 parked in front of a white wall Bluechipservices/ Bring A Trailer

C5 Z06. It's a great, go-fast, relatively cheap (somewhat, for now), package. But that roofline? I just can't do it.

Submitted by: ShiftHappens

Citroen DS

Side view of a black Citroen DS parked in front of a stone wall MalamutAutoMuseum/ Bring A Trailer

I know I'm supposed to love this thing (and I do, I'd LOVE to live in france and drive one of these around) but The Citroen DS has weird proportions.

It doesn't look right, or at least, it stands proudly in such stark contrast to typical automobile design that it makes you wonder if everything you know about cars is wrong. When H.P. Lovecraft speaks of the strange, non-euclidian geometry of R'lyeh, I imagine these are the cars on the roads of that lost city.

Submitted by: BuckFiddious

Nissan S Cargo

Side view of a white Nissan S Cargo parked in front of a body of stitch007/ Bring A Trailer

Nissan S Cargo

Get it?! S Cargo?! Like a snail?!

Submitted by: half man half bear half pig

BMW 1-Series Coupe

Side view of a red BMW 1-Series parked in front of grassy fields and trees BMW

They drive great and I love them but I don't like to look at them from some angles...the BMW 1-series coupe. It's obvious that it was designed as a hatch and BMW grafted on a trunk but the proportions are just off a bit and it looks like a little stub slapped on the back.

Submitted by: Xavier96

Youbian Puma

The Youbian Puma. A car so ugly that when Jalopnik called it ugly the creator of the ugly car wanted to sue because Jalopnik called it ugly.

Submitted by: half man half bear half pig

Land Rover Defender

A side view of a dark grey Land Rover Defender 130 parked on dirt in front of desert mountains Land Rover

I know this answer might be controversial, but I vote all variants of the New Land Rover Defender. The 90 is way to short and stubby, the 110's rear overhang is too short, and don't even get me started on the 130!

Submitted by: Oswald

Mini Cooper Coupe

Side view of a blue Mini Cooper S Coupe driving past a brick building with graffiti and posters on it Mini

The Mini Cooper Coupe. With that weird, short cabin the car looks like a ball cap.

Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

