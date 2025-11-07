These Cars Have The Weirdest Proportions, According To Our Readers

Earlier this week we asked you what car you think has the weirdest proportions, and you all did not disappoint. In fact, I'm quite impressed with the diverse set of answers that you, our dear sweet audience, submitted. Unfortunately, I can only pick so many to showcase here, but you should go back and read through the other answers to the question, because you all brought up way more very valid answers than I anticipated.

In my original post I said that the Suzuki X-90 has the weirdest proportions, and I stand by that, but I never actually noticed how funky the proportions are on cars like the Acura Vigor and the original Hyundai Tiburon, which our ever-so-knowledgeable audience rightfully nominated. It also gave me a chance to dig through press photo archives on manufacturer websites, which is always fun. These are a selection of my favorite submissions for cars with the weirdest proportions.