Henry Ford Had To Design A Special Watch Because Detroit Ran On Its Own Time

How Michigan finally got into the Eastern Standard Time Zone is hilarious and slightly frustrating story. When Detroit city council voted to join the rest of the state on Central Time, which would require city clocks to turn back a whole 28 minutes, many in the city balked at this "dehumanizing" time practice. One citizen even offered to build a sun dial in front of city offices so that the time debate could be settled once and for all by that great glowing time indicator in the sky. City council declined the offer — smart, considering all the sunless days Detroit suffers under. The pushback was enough to make the city council walk back its own vote. It wouldn't be until 1905 that Central Time was the official time of all of Detroit.

Almost immediately, people were simply not having it. An organization called the More Daylight Club was founded in 1907 to encourage Michigan to join the Eastern Standard time zone. They were sick of the sun setting at 7 p.m. on summer nights, and wanted to snatch more of the post-work day sun for themselves. Many even today assume it was the auto industry that pushed for the change but, while it might seem like it would benefit the auto industry to be in the same time zone as Wall Street, the More Daylight Club was actually founded by a throat surgeon and a portrait photographer. Instead of industrial pressure, the time zone was changed via good, old-fashioned knocking on doors and educating the public, the More Daylight Club brought the issue to vote several times before they won Eastern Standard Time for Detroit in 1914 and it went into effect the following year.

Which then threw the whole state into a tizzy. First Detroit didn't want standard time, now it was in an entirely different time zone. How could the largest city in the state be on a different time zone than everyone else? It couldn't, and eventually Detroit would dragged nearly the whole state with it into Eastern Standard by 1931. To date, only four counties in Michigan maintain Central Time; Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron and Menominee counties. All of these counties can be found on the western portion of the Upper Peninsula along the boarder with Wisconsin.

The More Daylight Club got its wish. The sun doesn't set on June 21 until 10:42 p.m. — that's a lot of daylight. We just have to live with the creeping darkness of the Eastern Standard Time Zone in the depths of winter, when the sun is fully set before 5 p.m. in December.