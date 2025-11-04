What's The Best Car For Gloomy Weather?

Halloween has come and gone, and now we're in the truly spooky season when everything goes from sunny days and bright colors to the real dead and dread doldrums of late fall and early winter. The sun is disappearing at 5:30 and the weather is getting colder and stormier everyday. That's got me feeling all sorts of ways, mostly tired and depressed without the sweet kiss of the sun's delicious vitamin D. Of course, this state of affairs has me in the mood for two things: re-watching "The X-Files" and thinking about cars.

Have you given "The X-Files" a good re-watch recently? It's in constant rotation in my house as a comfort watch, right up there with "King of the Hill" and "Star Trek." But this time of year specifically, it's "The X-Files" all the way. There's three things I've noticed about the show: the background actors are real rough until about season three (those are really the best takes you could get?), these creepy occurrences always seem to happen on gray days or in gloomy and rainy locales, and someone on the show took a look at the Buicks of the era and said "that's it, that's our brand."