Why Certain Vans And Big Rigs Have Those Brightly Colored Seat Belts

You're scrolling Craigslist for a lightly abused massive cargo van for your camper conversion, and you keep noticing something off. The seat belts are ... loud. Fluorescent orange, safety yellow, or Amazon blue. Your first thought is to wonder if it's from the factory — no one would do aftermarket seat belts, right?

This isn't some option buried in a Porsche configurator — it's a deeply unsexy business decision. That loud traffic-cone color isn't a style choice — it's all about visibility. Pure CYA. It's actually poetic — some guy just proudly checked the $1,295 option box for Shark Blue belts in his new 911 and all the while, Amazon drivers have been rocking that exact same look. The only difference is, theirs actually has a purpose beyond bragging on a forum.

Really, these things are just snitches. For law-enforcement types, a normal black belt might as well just be invisible against a Metallica T-shirt. But a bright safety-cone orange one? Screams compliant. The same goes for the boss back at the docks who can look out at the yard and see if the drivers are buckled up.