I Just Moved To Florida, Now I Need A Convertible! What Car Should I Buy?

Nick moved out of NYC to sunny Florida, and he can finally justify buying a convertible. He is a bigger guy, so it needs to be comfortable and seat four. He would also prefer something that isn't super common. With a budget up to $30,000 what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

I've wanted to get a convertible for my entire driving life, but it never made sense when I was living in NY. Now I'm in sunny south Florida and it feels like now is the time. I have a Mazda 6 which I've really enjoyed driving for the last few years. This will be my daily driver and I need it to be pretty reliable because I commute about 40 miles everyday for work. I need an automatic because I don't know how to drive manual and I need four seats because I road trip with my dogs. I don't need a lot of tech. I don't even really use the backup cam and other stuff in my current car. All I need is a radio I can plug my phone into and I'm happy. Other than that I don't have any other specifications that I'm looking for. I'm fairly tall, 6'1", and fairly large so I can struggle to find comfort in cars that are too small. I did try a rental Mustang convertible which was fine, but I would prefer something that isn's so common. My budget is up to $30,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $30,000

Location: Pompano Beach, Florida

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Drop top, reliable, four seats

Doesn't want: Something too common