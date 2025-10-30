I Just Moved To Florida, Now I Need A Convertible! What Car Should I Buy?
Nick moved out of NYC to sunny Florida, and he can finally justify buying a convertible. He is a bigger guy, so it needs to be comfortable and seat four. He would also prefer something that isn't super common. With a budget up to $30,000 what car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario.
I've wanted to get a convertible for my entire driving life, but it never made sense when I was living in NY. Now I'm in sunny south Florida and it feels like now is the time. I have a Mazda 6 which I've really enjoyed driving for the last few years. This will be my daily driver and I need it to be pretty reliable because I commute about 40 miles everyday for work. I need an automatic because I don't know how to drive manual and I need four seats because I road trip with my dogs. I don't need a lot of tech. I don't even really use the backup cam and other stuff in my current car. All I need is a radio I can plug my phone into and I'm happy. Other than that I don't have any other specifications that I'm looking for. I'm fairly tall, 6'1", and fairly large so I can struggle to find comfort in cars that are too small. I did try a rental Mustang convertible which was fine, but I would prefer something that isn's so common. My budget is up to $30,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $30,000
Location: Pompano Beach, Florida
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Drop top, reliable, four seats
Doesn't want: Something too common
Expert 1: Tom McParland - Like A G
Congratulations on the move. While my New York-based colleagues are probably scratching their heads as to why you would give up life in the big city, finally having the opportunity to buy a convertible is a nice bonus. Given your size and the desire or a backseat, the Miata is out. If you are trying to avoid the "rental spec" Mustangs and Camaros, that limits our options.
Fortunately, there is an excellent choice close by: this Infiniti G37 convertible. While this ride is likely a bit older than you were planning, it does seem to be in excellent condition, and it comes from a time when Infiniti fielded a legitimate competitor to the European offerings with the G-series models. Under the hood is the powerful and super sturdy VQ-series V6 engine that makes a respectable 350 horsepower and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. That old-school combination makes for a long-lasting powertrain. While technically a four seater, human passengers are going to find the rear a bit cramped, but plenty of room for the pups. G37 drop tops were not super common, and this IPL version had some nice subtle upgrades and a cool paint, hopefully you dig the red seats. At $22,000 with only 66,000 miles, this car offers a fantastic combination of quality and value.
Expert 2: Logan Carter - The best droptop to Rove around in Florida
Hey Nick, congratulations on becoming a Florida man! I'm so glad to see you're ready to embrace the joys of convertible ownership, and I think I found the perfect car for you, and it even includes a visit home. This 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic convertible is a great choice for a large fella looking for a unique droptop; I'm 6-foot-8 and I fit behind the wheel of these quite nicely so I'm sure there will be ample room for you and your precious pups.
This particular car has very low miles at just over 34,000, and though Land Rovers aren't exactly known for their bulletproof reliability, this gem would be a great candidate for an aftermarket warranty. Okay, I'll address the elephant in the room; it's located in Erie, PA. Before you write it off, though, you said you like taking road trips, so this gives you the chance to have a final hurrah in the Northeast, then enjoy a scenic autumn road trip down the eastern seaboard. If you're willing to wait a while, I'm sure another low-mileage Range Rover Evoque convertible will pop up closer by, but I chose to share this example because of its exceptionally low mileage and its price has been reduced several times so I bet the dealership is itching to get it off their lot. Best of luck out there Nick! Oh, and you can thank me for finding you the perfect car later.
Expert 3: Amber DaSilva - A Florida car for a Florida man
You've made a simple-sounding question into something surprisingly difficult, Nick. Grabbing a convertible for Florida is easy; finding an uncommon yet reliable four-seat convertible for $30,000 is harder. After all, what you're asking for is a great combination of features — and great combinations of features tend to be popular. Still, though, I think I've found what you need: This Lexus IS250C.
Let's go down the checklist. Four seats? Check. Convertible? Check. Reliable? It's a Lexus, c'mon now. Uncommon? I can't name a single drop-top IS I've ever seen out in the real world, and I'll bet you can't either. I'd honestly entirely forgotten Lexus even made then until I stumbled across this one, so I imagine you won't exactly have a hard time picking yours out of a parking lot.This IS even comes in well below your budget, which gives you a bit of cash to hang on to in case any of those decade-old-car problems start popping up. Plus, you're a Florida man now — it's time to start embodying that fully, and get yourself a bright white convertible with absolutely no sporting prowess whatsoever. It's the most Southern Florida vehicle imaginable.Nick, get yourself this Lexus IS250C for just $23,481. It meets all your needs, it fits your wants, and it's a rare car that does all of the above within your budget.