Mazda Vision X-Compact Is A Diminutive Infotainment-Free Hatchback With AI That Suggests Fun Driving Roads

Mazda's AI plan involves a "Human Body Sensing Model" tbat is designed to showcase a digitization of human senses, and act as a friendly, unintrusive driving companion. Kaisei Takahashi, designer of the Vision X-Compact, says the car can suggest more exciting driving routes to destinations, curate music playlists to match the driver's mood, and gently remind the driver of hazards like cars in their blind spot. I've long wished for an option to choose scenic routes or backroads on Google Maps, so I love the idea of the car recommending more engaging route options, but I could do without all the other functions.

Beyond basic dimensions and a few other notes about the AI (it'll even say "ooh, nice merge!" to you), there are no other details about the Vision X-Compact's powertrain, fuel type, or projected on-sale date, but I appreciate that the concept doesn't include a screen-centric interior. In fact, beyond the driver's display, there are no other screens, but the images do show an integrated phone mount, which is really all a driver needs for navigation and music selection.

Mazda

The concept seems too small to be a preview of the next-generation Mazda 3, but maybe it'll become a next-generation Mazda 2 — the concept is a little bit smaller than the current Toyota Yaris–based Mazda 2 that's sold in other parts of the world. Rest assured though, Mazda says it will take Mazda's Jinba Ittai (horse and rider as one) philosophy to new heights, and continue to deliver "the 'Joy of Living' by creating exciting mobility experiences in customers' daily lives." We certainly hope that's more than just marketing jargon.