DirtHammer Wants To Be Bring A Trailer For Side By Sides

DirtHammer claims that UTV owners trade in for a new model every two years on average, which aligns with the perception of side-by-side owners as McMansion-dwelling Ricky Bobby types who own "toy haulers" and always want the latest shiny thing. But that means there's money in being the middleman in those transactions, and DirtHammer wants to get in on that sweet sweet cash before the next financial crisis turns UTVs from fun little toys into the daily drivers of our Mad Max hellscape. Even in that post-apocalypse, though, it would probably be nice not to have to deal with endless Craigslist emails.

DirtHammer is a marketplace for enthusiasts by enthusiasts, the way Bring A Trailer was before it became an art auction that the ultra-wealthy use to trade around their enormously inflated assets. Here's hoping it stays that way, and that it helps more people get to jump dunes and tear through whoops behind the wheel of a long-travel side-by-side. With any luck, all arms and legs will remain intact.