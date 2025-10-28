At $75,000, Is This 1990 Ferrari 348TS Just A Tease?

At one point, Ferrari road cars were known for their exclusivity and V12 engines. When the company branched out into a lower-tier, higher-volume category, chasing the Porsche 911's success with a new V6-powered car, that ethos continued to be embraced, as those models were marketed as Dinos. The same held true for the company's first V8-powered road car, the 308 GT4. However, it and all ensuing models, regardless of cylinder count, were welcomed into the Ferrari fold in the mid-1970s. Despite not having V12 engines, the GT4's bandmates, the GTB and GTS, proved to be sufficiently beautiful and capable in their own right that no one ever questioned whether they were truly Ferraris. Ferrari followed an evolutionary path for those V8 cars, massaging the engines and smoothing the bodywork, in an effort to keep things funky-fresh throughout the 1980s.

That all changed in 1989 with the introduction of the 348tb and ts. While the overall form factor remained the same—two-seat, mid-engine sports cars in closed- or targa-body configurations—the new cars featured a radical shift in drivetrain layout. Instead of a transverse engine sitting atop the transmission, Ferrari placed the 348's engine lower and longitudinally. To ensure a compact package and keep as much of the drivetrain's weight within the wheelbase, the transmission is transversely mounted behind the engine. Ferrari was so proud of this layout that it put it in the model's name, the t in tb or ts standing for "Trasversale."