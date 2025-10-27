NBC Chicago Fooled By AI Racing Video Posted By The Same People Who Gave Us Piss Jugman

If it had just been a race that didn't happen, again, it would have been embarrassing, but it wouldn't have been so bad if the caption included on the video hadn't read "We are sorry for the Power outtage in the 607 Late Models race Sat nite. The power copany keeps cuttin the lites for a few secs every week to try to indimitate us into payin the bill.All drivers who was in the wreak was given 5$ extra after the race."

This is Facebook we're talking about here, and no one still on Mark Zuckerberg's creeper app can still read, much less spell, so maybe it was more believable than it should have been. But you'd also think they would have reached out to the track for permission to use its footage and a comment on what happened. Maybe management just laid off the person who used to do that, and the remaining skeleton crew just didn't have time? Heck, for all we know, someone in management saw the video on Facebook and forced them to run the story despite protests from staff.

I've reached out to NBC Chicago, hoping they can provide a little more information about how this happened, but a spokesperson was not immediately available to respond. If we do get a reply, we'll be sure to update this post with their explanation.