This 1992 Honda Accord Wagon's Original Owner Drove It 965,000 Miles, And Now You Can Take It To One Million
The average car on U.S. roads is around 13 years old, but there's never a mention of the mileage on those reports. As new car prices continue to soar, more people find it necessary to keep their old car running for longer, so long-term reliability is more important than ever. If you're looking for a reliable car that will carry the daily driver torch for nearly a million miles, then consider a fourth-generation Honda Accord. The original owner of this 1992 Accord wagon put 965,000 miles on it, and now you have the chance to take it past the one-million-mile mark, as it's currently listed for auction on Bring A Trailer with no reserve.
For being a 33-year-old car that's traveled virtually as many miles as the James Webb Space Telescope is from Earth, this Arcadia Green Pearl Accord EX looks remarkably well kept. It even has the original 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine, which the ad states was overhauled under previous ownership, though its four-speed automatic transmission is noted as being replaced twice.
Built to last
As a native Angeleno, I forget that most old cars in other regions are plagued by this phenomenon called rust. Fortunately for this Accord, it was only registered in North and South Carolina, two regions that avoid the rust caused by road salt in snowy states. The paint on the hood has seen better days, and some of the other panels show some minor paint issues, but all things considered the exterior of this car does not look like it has faced nearly a million miles of duty.
Perhaps more surprising is the state of its interior. Humans are famously greasy, fluid-spewing creatures, so either the original owner was a neat freak, or Honda's tan cloth interior is basically indestructible. Judging from the photos, it looks like the driver's seat was either reupholstered or replaced, since it lacks the lighter center cloth insert, but either way for a million-mile car the entire interior looks great. Even the driver's door arm rest shows no dents or cracks.
This million-mile marvel is selling with no reserve, so the highest bidder gets the car. Whoever becomes the new owner of this remarkable Honda, you better record the moment that it crosses the million-mile barrier, I bet the internet would love to see such a milestone.