This 1992 Honda Accord Wagon's Original Owner Drove It 965,000 Miles, And Now You Can Take It To One Million

As a native Angeleno, I forget that most old cars in other regions are plagued by this phenomenon called rust. Fortunately for this Accord, it was only registered in North and South Carolina, two regions that avoid the rust caused by road salt in snowy states. The paint on the hood has seen better days, and some of the other panels show some minor paint issues, but all things considered the exterior of this car does not look like it has faced nearly a million miles of duty.

Perhaps more surprising is the state of its interior. Humans are famously greasy, fluid-spewing creatures, so either the original owner was a neat freak, or Honda's tan cloth interior is basically indestructible. Judging from the photos, it looks like the driver's seat was either reupholstered or replaced, since it lacks the lighter center cloth insert, but either way for a million-mile car the entire interior looks great. Even the driver's door arm rest shows no dents or cracks.

This million-mile marvel is selling with no reserve, so the highest bidder gets the car. Whoever becomes the new owner of this remarkable Honda, you better record the moment that it crosses the million-mile barrier, I bet the internet would love to see such a milestone.