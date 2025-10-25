Kia EV6 Owners Are Fixing Its Lousy Bass With A Simple Rewiring

Although the Kia EV6 ranks among the best electric cars you could buy in 2024, according to Consumer Reports, owners have been questioning the audio quality of the Meridian sound system for a while. One such thread concerning Kia EV6 sound quality on the r/KiaEV6 subreddit dates back to 2022. More recent issues center around the Meridian system's bass output levels.

For 2025, Kia offers the 14-speaker Meridian Premium Audio System in its top-trim GT-Line rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive models. Meridian says it uses its proprietary DSP (digital signal processing) technologies to "deliver a state-of-the-art listening experience" to Kia owners and passengers. Meridian goes on to say:

"Loudspeakers are strategically positioned and seamlessly integrated into the luxury automotive interior, allowing each passenger to enjoy an audio experience of unparalleled quality, no matter where they are in the vehicle."

However, somewhere between design and execution, some wires got crossed, resulting in an out-of-phase rear subwoofer. Rather than pointing fingers to assign blame for the problem, some Kia EV6 owners are taking matters into their own hands, performing a simple rewiring in just a matter of minutes.