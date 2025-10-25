Lamborghini Now Offers A 10-Year Warranty To Help All Those Poor Rich People
Though I can't speak from experience, I can very much ascertain that it's tough to be rich. You have all this surplus money and you have to figure out which property you want to own, which five-star restaurant to eat at, and which supercar you want to buy. Who wants all that? Being poor is easy; your options are limited by your shoestring budget, so that already narrows down your search and eliminates a lot of decision making. Fortunately Lamborghini just made it a lot easier to justify spending a tiny portion of your immense riches on one of its Germ-talian supercars by announcing an optional 10-year extended warranty, as well as an eight-year standard warranty on high-voltage batteries for its PHEV and HPEV models, and complementary scheduled maintenance for five years with the purchase of any new Temerario, Revuelto, or Urus SE.
The Selezione Warranty Extension program, as Lamborghini calls it, is meant to safeguard the value of its cars, while continuing to support customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their ownership.
Details are slim, but few other companies to offer a 10-year warranty
There are few other automakers that offer a decade-long warranty. Ram, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are the only other brands that offer 10-year powertrain warranties, so the Selezione Warranty Extension is virtually unheard-of coming from a company like Lamborghini.
Few details are currently available, so there's neither mention of how much money the Selezione Warranty Extension program costs, nor any mention of any mileage limits that may apply. Lamborghini says the extended warranty is good for 10 years after the vehicle's first registration date. Lamborghini's primary competitor Ferrari offers various warranties and aftersales warranties, with the longest one lasting 15 years and up to 75,000 miles depending on the model.
Many luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles rapidly lose their value once they leave the dealer lot due primarily to their high maintenance and repair costs. Though Lamborghinis don't necessarily tank in value as hard as cars from other brands like Bentley or Maserati do, this program should help Lamborghinis retain even more value since repairs must be performed by the Lamborghini Official Network using genuine Lamborghini parts.
Now the uber rich supercar aficionado needs not worry about the viability of long-term Lamborghini ownership, so grab daddy's credit card and get yourself a Lambo. You deserve it!