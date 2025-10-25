Lamborghini Now Offers A 10-Year Warranty To Help All Those Poor Rich People

There are few other automakers that offer a decade-long warranty. Ram, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are the only other brands that offer 10-year powertrain warranties, so the Selezione Warranty Extension is virtually unheard-of coming from a company like Lamborghini.

Few details are currently available, so there's neither mention of how much money the Selezione Warranty Extension program costs, nor any mention of any mileage limits that may apply. Lamborghini says the extended warranty is good for 10 years after the vehicle's first registration date. Lamborghini's primary competitor Ferrari offers various warranties and aftersales warranties, with the longest one lasting 15 years and up to 75,000 miles depending on the model.

Many luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles rapidly lose their value once they leave the dealer lot due primarily to their high maintenance and repair costs. Though Lamborghinis don't necessarily tank in value as hard as cars from other brands like Bentley or Maserati do, this program should help Lamborghinis retain even more value since repairs must be performed by the Lamborghini Official Network using genuine Lamborghini parts.

Now the uber rich supercar aficionado needs not worry about the viability of long-term Lamborghini ownership, so grab daddy's credit card and get yourself a Lambo. You deserve it!