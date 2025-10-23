I Need To Move On From My College Car! What Should I Buy?

Adam is an attorney from Michigan, still rocking his 2007 Jeep Liberty with over 200,000 miles. It is getting to the point where the repair costs are hard to justify, and he wants something a bit nicer and sportier. With a budget of up to $35,000 and a need for all-wheel-drive, what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

I am looking to get out of my current college car!

Its a 2007 Jeep Liberty that I inherited from my grand parents when they stopped driving in 2015. I have had the classic window motor / plastic window pane clips fail (that a class action lawsuit against Chrysler, did not settle) on a couple occasions, as well as a hole in the exhaust giving it some unnecessary rumble while idling. On top of that, the finish on my wheels are chipped and peeling, and its starting to show some minute rust on the interior of the driver/passenger door welds. Finally, the fuel line has a pinhole leak in it as my dash warns me by flashing, 'gascap' every time I turn the vehicle on.

Are these fixable items? Sure are! Are they worth investing in to a Jeep with 209,000 miles on the clock? Maybe not. 'Sometimes its better to fire to fire an employee before they quit' is a phrase that comes to mind when considering the age of my Jeep. I do feel that at any moment I could have to replace a differential, transmission, or do some extensive repairs that may be worth more than the vehicle itself.

As a young attorney, when I show up to the law firm and my rumbling jeep parks next to my boss's S-Class, or my co-worker's 2019 Grand Cherokee, I feel mildly embarrassed. Not necessarily because my car is only worth $2,500.00, but more so that my Jeep is unkempt and not presentable. I think it is time I retire the old thing, and get a more appropriate daily driver that I enjoy driving.

I like the idea of a luxury car, but fear the repair bills will negate any hope of enjoying the vehicle properly. Because of that I have been leaning on entry-level luxury brand vehicle as they may save me on the repairs/maintenance – I think?

I want something I can confidently drive in Michigan's winters. No need to go through a blizzard, but the freeway at 8am in January can be a scary place without AWD.

My family is full of car-people. My parents drive a Cayenne Turbo and SL 550 AMG. My brothers have fun cars too; one has a retro E30 M3, and the other a Grand Cherokee with lots of bells & whistles. I want to fit in with them! However, I do not want a Ford...just can't do it.

Budget is about $35,000

