I Need To Move On From My College Car! What Should I Buy?
Adam is an attorney from Michigan, still rocking his 2007 Jeep Liberty with over 200,000 miles. It is getting to the point where the repair costs are hard to justify, and he wants something a bit nicer and sportier. With a budget of up to $35,000 and a need for all-wheel-drive, what car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario.
I am looking to get out of my current college car!
Its a 2007 Jeep Liberty that I inherited from my grand parents when they stopped driving in 2015. I have had the classic window motor / plastic window pane clips fail (that a class action lawsuit against Chrysler, did not settle) on a couple occasions, as well as a hole in the exhaust giving it some unnecessary rumble while idling. On top of that, the finish on my wheels are chipped and peeling, and its starting to show some minute rust on the interior of the driver/passenger door welds. Finally, the fuel line has a pinhole leak in it as my dash warns me by flashing, 'gascap' every time I turn the vehicle on.
Are these fixable items? Sure are! Are they worth investing in to a Jeep with 209,000 miles on the clock? Maybe not. 'Sometimes its better to fire to fire an employee before they quit' is a phrase that comes to mind when considering the age of my Jeep. I do feel that at any moment I could have to replace a differential, transmission, or do some extensive repairs that may be worth more than the vehicle itself.
As a young attorney, when I show up to the law firm and my rumbling jeep parks next to my boss's S-Class, or my co-worker's 2019 Grand Cherokee, I feel mildly embarrassed. Not necessarily because my car is only worth $2,500.00, but more so that my Jeep is unkempt and not presentable. I think it is time I retire the old thing, and get a more appropriate daily driver that I enjoy driving.
I like the idea of a luxury car, but fear the repair bills will negate any hope of enjoying the vehicle properly. Because of that I have been leaning on entry-level luxury brand vehicle as they may save me on the repairs/maintenance – I think?
I want something I can confidently drive in Michigan's winters. No need to go through a blizzard, but the freeway at 8am in January can be a scary place without AWD.
My family is full of car-people. My parents drive a Cayenne Turbo and SL 550 AMG. My brothers have fun cars too; one has a retro E30 M3, and the other a Grand Cherokee with lots of bells & whistles. I want to fit in with them! However, I do not want a Ford...just can't do it.
Budget is about $35,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $35,000
Location: Grand Rapids, MI
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: AWD, some luxury and sportiness
Doesn't want: A Ford
Expert 1: Tom McParland - A Forgotten Gem
Adam, I think it's safe to say you have gotten your money's worth, and then some, out of your Liberty. With well over 200,000 miles on the clock, it's a minor miracle that car survived this long in slat-encrusted Michigan. As a young professional, I can see why you would want something a bit fancier, but worrying about the maintenance on luxury cars is a valid concern.
If you are looking for a combination of luxury, performance, and build quality, don't sleep on Cadillac. Even though the market for executive sport sedans has been fading, GM's luxury arm is still fielding two strong competitors with the CT4 and CT5 sedans. The larger CT5 will likely check more of your boxes, though if you want to upgrade beyond the standard four-cylinder turbo motor, you will have to cast a wider net. The twin-turbo V6 pumps out 335 horsepower and 405 torque, which is plenty of punch for your commute. These Caddys are pretty solid in terms of build quality, and it should be easy to find service in MI. You can score this fairly loaded 2022 example with 44,000 miles for around $33,000. With an original window sticker of about $58,000, these cars are an incredible bargain.
Expert 2: Amber DaSilva - Why Compromise?
Whoever told you that you need an "entry-level" luxury brand to keep repair costs down lied to you. To prove it, I found you a car from one of the all-time luxury greats that's not only cheap to own, but cheap to buy: This Lexus IS350 F-Sport, which comes in $5,000 below your budget and should cost as little as any Toyota to maintain.
See, Adam, I understand your approach to vehicles, as evidenced by your 18-year-old Jeep Liberty. You strike me as someone for whom a car is a bit of an appliance, a tool to get you from point A to point B. But your desire for luxury is a cosmetic one more than an actual desire to be swaddled in rich Corinthian leather, you come from a family full of AMGs and M cars, and you wrote to Jalopnik to help you pick out a car — I think there's an enthusiast in you, waiting to burst out.
For that reason alone, I'm recommending you a sporty sedan over any crossover or SUV. You deserve something that gives your inner enthusiast a chance to shine, and I think the IS350 could do just that — without sacrificing the comfort, the material quality, or the all-wheel-drive you want.
A Lexus will fit right into the parking lot of any law firm (my own dad, an attorney himself, has driven plenty), and the F-Sport may well awaken an enthusiast in you. If it doesn't, though, it'll make perfectly comfortable and reliable transportation on your commutes to work and back — and it will never demand anything more from you. Get the Lexus, and get a genuine luxury vehicle that's reliable, cheap to maintain, and could just be a little bit fun.
Expert 3: Logan Carter - The perfect car for the Genesis of your legal career
Hey Adam, I found the perfect luxury car that will impress your boss, clients, and family without breaking the bank or requiring exorbitant repair costs. Genesis is to Hyundai as Lexus is to Toyota, meaning it's Hyundai's luxury brand. You didn't specify what style of vehicle you want your new car to be, but I chose this 2023 Genesis GV70 2.5T Advanced compact luxury SUV since you're already in a small SUV. If you are willing to downsize a bit and go for a car, there are lots of G70 and G80 sedans with AWD that are within your price range, too.
I chose this GV70 for you because of its gorgeous spec; it's painted a classy shade of Barossa Burgundy, and the interior mirrors the exterior with Velvet Burgundy upholstery. Distinctive looks and sumptuous yet stylish interior accommodations are two Genesis strong suits, and this color combo takes that to the next level. It's also loaded with premium features like adaptive cruise control, an upgraded Lexicon stereo, a heated and ventilated front seats as well as a heated steering wheel to cosset you on even the coldest Grand Rapids winter day, and all-wheel-drive to keep you feeling secure on frosty roads. Even if this color combo isn't your thing, there are plenty of other AWD Genesis models, sedans and SUVs of all sizes, within your budget and not terribly far from you that I think deserve your attention. I know my colleagues tried with their suggestions, but it's okay to admit that I found the best option for you. Best of luck out there!
Expert 4: Collin Woodard - Repairs Are A Problem For Future You
Since, Tom already took the bargain option (although, personally, I might check out this CT6 instead), and both Amber and Logan went with safe, reliable options. So once again, I am left to find you the car that you really want. Something aspirational. Something powerful but sporty. Something that might even make one of your brothers jealous. Something that isn't a Ford, apparently.
The good news is, you've come to exactly the right place. The bad news is, we're going to have to talk about that budget. I'm taking "about $35,000" to mean "less than $40,000," and if that's the case, we're golden. What you're going to do is head over to Kalamazoo and pick up this gorgeous 2019 Porsche Panamera 4 for $39,990.It only has 65,000 miles on it, and it's just a V6, so it shouldn't be too terribly expensive to keep on the road. I mean, it's not like it's an old Bentley or something. Will it cost more to repair and maintain than the Lexus? Absolutely. But it has a Porsche badge on the hood to impress badge snobs, it'll be incredibly fun to drive, and I bet most people won't even realize it isn't brand new. Oh, and it has all-wheel drive for winter. Definitely can't forget that part.