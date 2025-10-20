Rivian's Sweet Kick-Turn Feature Delayed Until The End Of The Year

Two of the most anticipated features coming to Rivian's quad-motor R1T and R1S have been delayed until the end of the year, Rivian has confirmed to The Drive. While Kick Turn and the RAD Tuner were supposed to arrive as part of an update in September, that rollout has been pushed back. They're reportedly still coming, but owners will just have to wait another month or two to use them, although Rivian hasn't said when exactly it plans to send out its upcoming over-the-air update.

In a statement, a Rivian spokesperson told The Drive, "We know many of you are eager to try out Kick Turn and RAD Tuner on the all-new Quad. These features are unlike anything on the road today, and we're taking a little extra time to fine-tune their performance. That's why we're adjusting the launch for both features slightly from September, to now launching by the end of this year. We promise they'll be worth the wait!"

That's a little vague, but at the same time, at least the features weren't quietly canceled. Hopefully there won't be another delay, even if they're only available on the quad-motor R1T, which starts at $117,885 including destination, or the quad-motor R1S, which starts at $123,885.