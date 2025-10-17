Ford Is Auctioning A Rare Heritage Edition GT And It Could Be A Bargain

Obsessive Ford GT collectors can rejoice. The company is putting a 2006 GT Heritage Edition up for auction at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Fall Auction in Arizona on October 18. For the GT-uninitiated, this is not the more recent version of the vehicle, the GT that won the 25 Hours of Le Mans in its class in 2016, 50 years after Ford took down Ferrari in a race for the ages. (Ford actually out-dueled Ferrari again in 2016, but under different competitive circumstances.)

No, this is the GT that was built only between 2005 and 2006 (4,038 cars in total) and was more directly evocative of its legendary 1960s predecessor, the GT40. The proceeds of the auction will go toward fixing up historic rides in Ford's newly established Heritage Fleet. "Thanks to our partners at Barrett-Jackson, we're selling the 2006 Heritage Edition #3 Ford GT in Epic Orange and Heritage Blue at No Reserve," Heritage and Brand Manager Ted Ryan said in a statement that provided details on the sale and some info about the reference to the famous Gulf livery. "The sale of this Ford GT is the first of several vehicles that will benefit the amazing cars we identified for permanent retention in the Ford Heritage Fleet," he added.

The Gulf-themed Heritage Package for this GT was a $13,000 extra and a mere 343 examples were produced. This car coming up for auction was the first publicly-released version, and it has spent its whole life as a presumably pampered but still very busy Ford Motor Company marketing and media vehicle.