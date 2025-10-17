There's Probably A Normal Reason To Own A Government Surveillance Van, Right?

The seller claims that much of the surveillance equipment was removed before the van went to auction, but there's clearly still plenty of wiring and hardware here — it all has to connect to something. Plus, the van appears to have an entire periscope assembly peeking out through the roof. If that's not still-installed surveillance equipment, I don't know what is. The seller also claims that the van sat idle for most of its time since that auction, as its rare driveline was damaged sometime after it exited government service, but that it's now usable once again. But usable for what, exactly?

Who's the ideal buyer for this? What do they intend to do with such a vehicle? Maybe it could be converted into some sort of wood-paneled vanlife dwelling, but the likelier answer is that someone will use it for some sort of nefarious deeds. Doxxing is all to real a threat, and a van like this makes it all too easy to make good on the threats implied by leaking someone's address. At least, if you buy this van, be kind enough to paint Flowers By Irene on the side — give us some idea about what's parking near us.