2026 Ford Mustang RTR Is A 'Ready To Rock' Drift Car For The Masses
Ford and drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. have teamed up once again to create a special version of the Mustang made to let it all hang out as sideways as possible. But according to Ford, this isn't a high-end limited edition like previous RTR collaborations. On the contrary, the 2026 Mustang RTR is designed specifically to be an "accessible entry point for younger performance buyers."
To that end, Ford and RTR made some choices that may be surprising. Under the hood lies not the Coyote V8, but the EcoBoost turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-4. Some may believe that's the opposite of what the Mustang is all about, but giving this treatment to a more entry-level model helps keep the price down for those younger performance buyers. The EcoBoost's standard 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque are a great start, and a Ford Performance Parts plug-and-play tune can increase that to 350 hp and 400 lb-ft. That's plenty to light up the tires, which is what drifting is all about, rather than the fastest lap times. Ford gives the RTR an anti-lag system to keep the turbo spooled up and that power on tap. The lighter engine also improves handling, bringing the front/rear weight distribution to a fairly well-balanced 54/46.
This engine choice also eliminates a manual transmission option, which Ford removed from Mustang EcoBoost models in 2024. That means the RTR gets a ten-speed automatic, eliminating the use of any drift techniques involving a clutch. However, it does make left-foot braking much easier, and enables people who don't know how to drive a manual to get in on the fun. Ford also mentions in passing that the Drift Brake is standard equipment for the RTR. This is a bigger deal than Ford is making it out to be: a factory-equipped drift lever that will lock up the rear brakes anytime you want (as long as the car is in Track mode), on a model intended specifically for drifting.
Parts bin engineering at its best
We sometimes look at parts bin engineering as a bad thing, but that's not the case with the Mustang RTR. Ford has installed some of the best bits of high-end models on this lower-spec EcoBoost to make significant handling improvements. The RTR gets Brembo brakes from the GT Performance package, with six-piston front calipers and 15.3-inch front rotors. It also gets the GT's more powerful cooling fan and a modified GT steering rack with nearly three inches of additional travel to hold those drift angles. The Mustang Dark Horse donates its rear subframe, adjustable strut alignment brackets, and the front and rear stabilizer bars from its handling package. Ford has created a special Drift/Track performance alignment spec, which dealers can set the car to at the customer's request. MagneRide dampers are optional, and also get RTR-specific settings. A unique RTR-tuned Track mode allows drivers to get sideways, but reels the car in before it gets too far out of control, giving amateurs a chance to get a feel for drifting with an electronic safety net.
A drift car has to look cool, and the RTR gets a bunch of upgrades in that department as well. It gains the nose of a Mustang GT. This could be to hide the fact that it's not a GT, but more likely to better integrate the special grill with RTR signature lit nostrils. The car looks white, but Ford calls the color Avalanche Gray. Numerous Tarnished Dark Anodized components compliment the color, the most notable of which are the 19-inch wheels. Special graphics, mirror caps, pony badges, and a raised rear wing spoiler from the Mustang GT Performance Pack complete the package. RTR likes its bright Hyper Lime calipers, seat belt, and Drift Brake, but they're also available in Dark Tarnished if the brightness doesn't appeal to you.
Ford has not announced pricing, but the RTR package will be available solely for the EcoBoost High Package and EcoBoost Premium, both in the coupe body style only. Adding a few thousand to the base price of those would likely put this in the $35,000 to $40,000 range. That's more than a Toyota GR86, but it's also a lot more car with a lot more horsepower. While it's not chump change, it's still well below the $50,000 average price of a new car these days for a potent performance package.