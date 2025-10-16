2026 Ford Mustang RTR Is A 'Ready To Rock' Drift Car For The Masses

Ford and drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. have teamed up once again to create a special version of the Mustang made to let it all hang out as sideways as possible. But according to Ford, this isn't a high-end limited edition like previous RTR collaborations. On the contrary, the 2026 Mustang RTR is designed specifically to be an "accessible entry point for younger performance buyers."

To that end, Ford and RTR made some choices that may be surprising. Under the hood lies not the Coyote V8, but the EcoBoost turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-4. Some may believe that's the opposite of what the Mustang is all about, but giving this treatment to a more entry-level model helps keep the price down for those younger performance buyers. The EcoBoost's standard 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque are a great start, and a Ford Performance Parts plug-and-play tune can increase that to 350 hp and 400 lb-ft. That's plenty to light up the tires, which is what drifting is all about, rather than the fastest lap times. Ford gives the RTR an anti-lag system to keep the turbo spooled up and that power on tap. The lighter engine also improves handling, bringing the front/rear weight distribution to a fairly well-balanced 54/46.

This engine choice also eliminates a manual transmission option, which Ford removed from Mustang EcoBoost models in 2024. That means the RTR gets a ten-speed automatic, eliminating the use of any drift techniques involving a clutch. However, it does make left-foot braking much easier, and enables people who don't know how to drive a manual to get in on the fun. Ford also mentions in passing that the Drift Brake is standard equipment for the RTR. This is a bigger deal than Ford is making it out to be: a factory-equipped drift lever that will lock up the rear brakes anytime you want (as long as the car is in Track mode), on a model intended specifically for drifting.